Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West-southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South-southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South-southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.