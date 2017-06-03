Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South-southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 11 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West-northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.