Grand Haven forecast

Tribune Staff • Today at 6:00 AM

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West-northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

