Weather Grand Haven forecast Tribune Staff • Today at 6:00 AM Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 11 mph. Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West-northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.