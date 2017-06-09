Dangerous swimming conditions Saturday on Lake Michigan

The warning area includes beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties — from Holland north to Manistee. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Hazards:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents expected.

— Strong longshore currents expected.

— Rip currents possible.

Potential impacts:

— Waves will build from 1-3 feet Saturday morning to 3-6 feet in the afternoon.

— South winds to near gale force at times, combined with the wave action, will create very dangerous structural currents on the south side of piers.

— Longshore currents can also develop in these wind setups.

— Rip currents are unlikely with south winds, but still are possible in localized areas.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure.

— Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.