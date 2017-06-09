Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South-southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high around 80.