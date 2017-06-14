Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South-southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. South-southwest wind around 11 mph.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South-southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.