Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 pm. Low around 66. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 am, then a chance of showers between 9 am and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.