Todays weather

TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.