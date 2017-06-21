Dangerous Lake Michigan swim conditions Thursday

The advisory area includes beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions during the period will include Grand Haven State Park, South Beach in South Haven and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Hazardous conditions:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents expected.

— Strong longshore currents possible.

— Rip currents possible.

Overview/potential impacts:

— South winds will increase to over 15 knots early Thursday. This will cause building waves to more than 3 feet, leading to hazardous swim conditions.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.