Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.