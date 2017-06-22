Flood watch in effect until Friday morning

The watch area includes Ottawa County.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are forecasted for late Thursday night and early Friday. Rainfall rates will top an inch per hour in the strongest storms.

Local storm total rainfall amounts could exceed 3 inches, which would be enough to trigger flooding.

The ground is already saturated in some areas, so runoff could be efficient.

Urban and poor drainage flooding could occur. Flooding of small streams and creeks will be possible where the thunderstorms repeat over the same area.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Weather preparedness information is available on line at www.ready.gov/floods.