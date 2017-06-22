logo

Grand Haven forecast

Tribune Staff • Today at 7:00 AM

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South-southwest wind 13 to 17 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 pm. Low around 65. South-southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 am. High near 73. West-northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 11 mph.

