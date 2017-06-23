Dangerous swimming conditions this weekend

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids issued the warning of dangerous swimming condition for Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Grand Haven. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions this weekend are Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park and North Beach in South Haven.

Hazardous conditions:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents expected.

— Strong longshore currents expected.

— Rip currents expected.

Overview/potential impacts:

— Northwest winds will increase to 20-30 mph by mid-morning Saturday. This will lead to 3-5 foot waves, which will result in hazardous swimming conditions.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.