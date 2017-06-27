Dangerous Lake Michigan swimming Wednesday, Thursday

Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will include Grand Haven State Park, Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and South Beach in South Haven.

Hazardous conditions:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents expected.

— Strong longshore currents expected.

— Rip currents expected.

Overview/potential impacts:

— Winds will increase beginning late Tuesday night, and become hazardous beginning Wednesday morning.

— Southerly winds of 20-30 mph and waves of 4-7 feet will create very dangerous conditions.

— The most dangerous conditions will be on the south side of structures.

— Conditions will continue to be hazardous through Thursday morning, before winds and waves diminish Thursday afternoon.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.