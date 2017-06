Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 pm. Low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.