Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.