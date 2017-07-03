Today's weather

Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Independence Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.