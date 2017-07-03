Today's weather

Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Independence Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.