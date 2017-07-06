Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South-southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 9 to 13 mph.