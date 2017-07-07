Early morning storm kills GH man, 72, at Highland Park

“The man, a resident of Poplar Ridge in Highland Park, died when a large tree fell on his home,” said Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

According to WZZM-TV reports, Ottawa County deputies say two people were in the home at the time. A woman escaped but Grand Haven officials say the 72-year-old man didn’t.

According to the latest release from the public safety department, the BLP has restored power to the hospital and homes in that area, and power remains out on Harbor Drive south of Lake Ave.

Power remains out to almost 2,500 BLP residents, and fallen trees block many streets in Grand Haven.

Department of Public Works crews and firefighters are working to clear the streets with primary routes being a priority.