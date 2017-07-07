‘So fast, so loud, so crazy’

As trees toppled around the house, Koedyker rushed to the bedroom.

“They said, ‘We don’t want to sleep in this room anymore,’” Marilyn said with a relieved smile. The kids — and adults in the home — were shaken but unhurt.

“It scared the heck out of them,” John Koedyker added.

Photos from Friday morning’s storm damage

Similar stories were told across West Michigan on Friday morning, just hours after wind gusts up to 103 miles per hour tore through the area around 3 a.m., toppling trees and resulting in widespread power outages.

The area south of Grand Haven was the hardest hit. By 9 a.m., people were out wandering the streets, surveying the damage and comparing stories with neighbors.

Hank Ottens, who lives off Lincoln Street in Grand Haven Township, was asleep in his bed when a large tree slammed through is roof and demolished the bathroom just a few steps from his bed.

“About 3 the wind came in, thunder and lightning, and we heard trees falling,” Ottens said. “We were hoping the tree that’s been growing through our deck all these years would hold up but it didn’t. We heard a huge crash, glass spraying everyone. It was our worst fear.

“We moved to another bedroom and tried to get through the night, but at 3:30 I couldn’t stand it. I had to go out and take a look.”

What he saw was terrifying – several huge trees flattened across his and his neighbors’ yards.

“Twenty years ago, we had the same thing,” Ottens said.

He wasn’t the only one to compare Friday’s storm to the storm that devastated West Michigan in late May of 1998.

Carole and Kent DeYoung, who live on Lake Avenue in Grand Haven, said the storm and resulting damage was very similar to the events of nearly 20 years ago.

Carole DeYoung said that in 1998, a tree fell near the same corner of their home.

“We had another one that took out that whole room,” she said. “It sounded the same way.

“It was one of those things where you just heard the wind and you went ‘I don’t want to be up there,’” she said.

The couple said they heard the storm roll in at about 2:45 a.m.

“I heard stuff hitting the roof and falling all over the place,” Carole DeYoung said. “Then all of a sudden I heard this huge (tree fall).”

“We were just lucky it went around the room on the side and just crashed on the deck,” she said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

The couple spent the morning cleaning up sticks and small branches from their front yard, and noted that they were waiting for someone to come and assess the larger tree that fell on the deck.

Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was out cleaning debris from his yard and also said the scene was eerily similar to 1998, with neighbors lending a hand wherever needed to clear roads and driveways.

Nathan Decker, who lives next door to Ottens, showed off five large trees down in his yard. The storm woke him out of a dead sleep.

“I got up around 1 a.m. to use the bathroom and I always check the weather. There was nothing coming,” Decker said. “I went back to bed, then woke up to a loud pop. It sounded like nothing I’ve heard before. I looked out and it was constant flashing lightning. You couldn’t see out of the windows, the downpour was so hard.

“We heard this tree come down and hit the deck, and we said, ‘We’ve got to get in the basement.’ We were checking our phones, watching the radar, and all we could see out of the window was nothing but foliage.”

The overnight storm that swept through the area also claimed the life of a 72-year-old Grand Haven man, who died when a tree fell on his home on Poplar Ridge in Highland Park.

Officials aren’t releasing the name of the victim as family members have not yet been notified, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said.

Jeff Morrall, who works for Consumers Energy, was on the scene of a wire down across 144th Avenue on Friday morning. He said he had been working since 4 a.m.

“We’ve found four broken poles so far that we’ve identified, and three substations are out,” Morrall said.

According to Consumers Energy, more than 10,400 customers are without power in the Northwest Ottawa County service area, which includes Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake, Fruitport, Nunica and West Olive. Additionally, about 61 Board of Light & Power customers are still without power.

“There’s a lot of trees and branches down, and it is going to take a while to get all of that cleaned up,” BLP Administrative Services Manager Renee Molyneux said.

At the nearby Spinner’s gas station on Lincoln Street, owner Amar Multani had to wave away would-be customers because the station didn’t have power.

“At 3 we got a call from the alarm company that there was no power at the store, then we got a text from the alarm company later that 43 percent of Grand Haven is out of power,” said Multani, who noted that he didn’t notice nearly as much storm damage around his home in Spring Lake.

A tree just to the west of the Spinner’s parking lot fell across a neighbor’s pickup truck, causing extensive damage, and came to rest on a U-Haul van.

“These trees hit everything, “ Multani said. “One fell on a little shed back there, and on this van. It’s just like, ‘Wow.’”