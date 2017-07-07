Straight-line winds up to 103 mph hit GH

About 2:45 a.m. Friday, a storm started coming ashore in Grand Haven. National Weather Service in Grand Rapids Meteorologist Bob Dukesherer said the storm was a bow echo that had a “concentrated area of wind with a line of thunderstorms.”

A weather station on Grand Haven’s north pier recoded 91 mph winds, and a personal weather station north of Rosy Mound recorded winds of 103 mph.

Based on radar data and power outage information, northern Ottawa County was the hardest hit, Dukesherer said.

“Grand Haven bore the brunt of the highest wind,” he said.

During the May 1998 storm, winds were recorded between 120-130 mph.

Damage from Friday’s storm caused “classic straight-line wind damage” and there’s nothing consistent with a tornado, Dukesherer said.

Some of the damage expected with those wind speeds are knocked down trees that have rotten limbs, trees with shallow roots, and some building damage.

As of early Friday afternoon, Dukesherer said they were waiting to hear back from damage assessors.

At its peak, the storm was moving as a “rapid pace” of 60 mph. As the storm moved east, it lost some of its strength.

Looking ahead, the weekend will start off dry. A weak front will push into the area on Sunday and a chance for rain and storms return, Dukesherer said.