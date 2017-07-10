Today's weather

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7-11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.