Generator, chain saw sales spike

Sales of generators, chain saws, gasoline, roof repairs, and ice and water spiked due to the storm and subsequent power outages.

Gary Gerlach's last weekend as owner of the Spring Lake and Fruitport Orchard Markets was a busy one. Gerlach will be officially selling the business to a long-time employee today (Tuesday).

“We had large orders and record ice sales,” he said. “We sold a lot of water, too.”

Gerlach said people weren't panicked. They were simply doing what they had to do to prepare themselves for a potentially prolonged power outage.

“We ran out of ice Saturday,” he said.

Tim Deiters, master electrician with Mr. Electric in Grand Haven, said he's been repairing a lot of electrical masts and meter sockets that were knocked down by winds that topped 100 mph at about 3 a.m. Friday.

“We don't do this hardly ever except for after storms,” he explained. “And we've already got quotes out for hooking up generators. When you get a whole area out of electricity, people start thinking, 'Maybe I should have this' (permanent generator). We're expecting more business in the next week or two.”

For those who don't opt for a permanent generator hookup, portable generators have been flying off the sales floor, according to Corey Sanders, a salesman at Bill's Sport Shop in Spring Lake. He said sales increased 50-60 percent after the widespread power outages.

“We were definitely busy after the storm,” Sanders said. “We sold about half of the generators we had in stock. People losing power for a few days usually spurs that along.”

Most people opt for a model that's powerful enough to save their fridge and freezer contents, as well as run household lights, according to Sanders.

Tim Dean, owner of the Ace Hardware in Spring Lake, said his store sold more than two dozen chain saws after the storm.

“The bottom line is, you want to take care of everyone that you can,” Dean said. “The first people in the door Friday morning was the City of Grand Haven. They bought more chain saws to help take care of the extra work load they had on Friday. “

Dean said it was the worst storm he recalls since the straight-line windstorm of May 1998.

“We weren't here then, but we did feel it at our other store in North Muskegon,” he said.

It takes gasoline to operate all those generators and chain saws. Krizan's Citgo and Auto Repair in Grand Haven stayed open later on Saturday to accommodate all the customers.

“Saturday, we sold tons of ethanol-free gas for generators and chain saws,” said Rich Beebe, a salesman at Krizan's. “... We just got filled up the day before, so that worked out pretty good. We were quite busy Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning there were people waiting even before we opened.

“It was just constant, non-stop all day Friday,” he added — that is, once power resumed at the Citgo station at about 11 a.m. and they were able to pump gas.

“It was a little bit crazy,' Beebe said. “Saturday, people were bringing in generators and filling them, then a couple of jugs after that because nobody knew when they were going to get their power back. Some people came back a second time. They were getting it while they could.”

Jean Green, office manager at Action Roofing in Grand Haven said her office was without power Friday morning.

“We couldn't take calls from people,” she said Monday. “Some people actually walked in the door and asked that we come look at their property. Today, the phone has been ringing off the hook.”

Roof repair work has not yet begun. Right now, Action Roofing employees are busy giving estimates.

“Right now, most things are estimates for insurance companies and estimates for repairs,” Green said. “Does it have to be replaced? Can it be fixed? We've had a lot of calls.”

It's the busiest they've been since the windstorm of ‘98, Green said.

“That was crazy, but this is almost as bad because it's more localized,” she noted.