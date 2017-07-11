Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West-northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South-southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.