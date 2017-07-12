Flood watch through Thursday morning

The watch area includes portions of south-central Michigan and southwest Michigan, including Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.

Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday night. Additional rainfall amounts could exceed 1 inch tonight into Thursday morning, with locally higher amounts possible in or near thunderstorms.

Rainfall over the past seven days over this area has ranged from around an inch to 2 inches, so the ground is already saturated in some areas so runoff could be efficient.

Urban and poor drainage flooding could occur. Flooding of small streams and creeks will be possible where the thunderstorms repeat over the same area.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Grand Haven public safety officials say additional stormy weather moving through the area could create more of a danger due to trees and limbs damaged during the July 7 windstorm.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said earlier Wednesday that many trees were damaged during the previous storm and some are leaning. He noted that large, broken branches — referred to as “hangers" — are present and caught in other trees. As a result, residents are reminded to use caution when these conditions are present.

Weather preparedness information is available online at www.ready.gov/floods.