Grand Haven forecast

Tribune Staff • Today at 7:00 AM

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South-southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North-northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

