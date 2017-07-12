Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North-northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.