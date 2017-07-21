Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south-southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.