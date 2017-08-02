Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then again after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.