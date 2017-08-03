Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South-southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.