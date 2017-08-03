Warning issued for dangerous swimming on Lake Michigan beaches

The coastal hazard message was issued Thursday afternoon for beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.

What to expect:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

— Strong structural currents.

— Strong longshore currents.

— Rip currents.

Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park, Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon, Holland State Park, North Beach and South Beach in South Haven, Mears State Park in Pentwater, and Stearns Park in Ludington.

The weather bureau says a low pressure system will track through the Great Lakes region late Thursday night through Friday. The winds will shift from southwest to northwest and increase considerably during this time.

Waves will build the greatest during the day on Friday, so conditions will worsen through the day. All beaches will see hazardous conditions.

Water levels are unusually high and considerable overwash of the piers will lead to a particularly dangerous situation.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.

Grand Haven forecast:

Thursday evening: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South-southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West-northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.