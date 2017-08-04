Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 9 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West-northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.