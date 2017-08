Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North-northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North-northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.