Hazardous Lake Michigan swimming conditions Saturday

The beach hazards statement is for beaches from St. Joseph to Grand Haven. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will include Holland State Park and North Beach in South Haven.

Hazards:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents and strong longshore currents are expected.

— Rip currents possible.

Overview/potential impacts:

— Northerly winds will increase behind a cold front Friday night and continue into Saturday. Winds of 15-25 mph will build waves into the 3- to 6-foot range beginning late Friday night.

— Waves will subside late Saturday night.

— The north sides of north piers will be dangerous places to swim on Saturday given the waves will be coming in out of the north.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.