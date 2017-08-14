Today's weather

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5-8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.