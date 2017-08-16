Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. East-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 11 mph.