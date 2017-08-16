Swim danger posted for Grand Haven State Park

The beach hazards statement from the National Weather Service effects lakeshore beaches in Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties. It is in effect between noon Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday.

Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Hazardous conditions:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents, strong longshore currents and rip currents are expected.

Potential impacts:

— After a night with light winds, the winds will pick up toward daybreak Thursday. South winds by Thursday afternoon will increase to around 25 knots. This will cause waves to build to 3-5 feet.

— Strong structural and longshore currents will develop north of Holland. South-facing south piers will become particularly dangerous, such as the south side of Grand Haven’s south pier, which is a popular swimming area.

— As winds shift to the west late Thursday night into Friday, rip currents become a higher threat. By this time period, waves of 5-7 feet are expected.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.

Hazardous weather outlook for southwest Lower Michigan:

— Thunderstorms are likely Thursday. A few strong storms with gusty winds and torrential rainfall are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.