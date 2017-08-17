Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West-northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.