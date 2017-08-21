Dangerous Lake Michigan swimming Tuesday, weather service says

The beach hazards statement is in effect for Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana, Allegan and VanBuren counties between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids said beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will include Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park, North Beach in South Haven, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.

Hazardous conditions:

— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected.

— Strong structural currents, strong longshore currents and rip currents are expected.

Overview/potential impacts:

— Winds will veer to the west to northwest and increase to 15-25 mph on Tuesday. Waves will build to 3-5 feet by daybreak Tuesday and to 5-7 feet for the rest of the day. The north sides of north piers will be dangerous places to swim.

Precautionary/preparedness actions:

— High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.

— Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.

— A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.

— Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.

Grand Haven forecast:

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 69. West-southwest wind 8-11 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 a.m., then showers likely between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West-southwest wind 14-16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.