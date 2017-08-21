Today's weather

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers. High near 74. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.