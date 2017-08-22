Grand Haven forecast

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 am, then showers likely between 11 am and 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West-southwest wind 14 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.