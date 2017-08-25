Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North-northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. East-southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming east-southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.