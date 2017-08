Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.