Today's forecast

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 71.