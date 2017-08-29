Dense fog advisory for early Wednesday

The advisory area includes Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

— Fog is expected to develop after midnight and persist through sunrise Wednesday morning.

— Visibilities are expected to drop down to near zero at times late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, before improving Wednesday mid-morning.

— If driving during the advisory period and during foggy conditions, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.