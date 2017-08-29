logo

Dense fog advisory for early Wednesday

Mark Brooky • Today at 7:00 PM
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued a dense fog advisory for West Michigan and much of the Lower Peninsula between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The advisory area includes Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

— Fog is expected to develop after midnight and persist through sunrise Wednesday morning.

— Visibilities are expected to drop down to near zero at times late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, before improving Wednesday mid-morning.

— If driving during the advisory period and during foggy conditions, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

