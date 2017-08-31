Former SL residents aid rescue efforts

Cori Zuder Westfield, her husband, Scott, and two of their three children live in Lake Jackson, which is near the Gulf Coast and about 55 miles south of Houston.

Cori is affiliated with the ASPCA and also helps run a dog rescue called Sonnet 116 Rescue. She also helps Scott with his construction business and is part of the support team behind Scott and other members of the Lake Jackson Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Scott was getting ready to deploy with a fire department airboat team to the Columbia Lakes area — about 26 miles away — where a levee broke.

At home, Cori is busy with 30 small dogs her shelter took in just before the storm hit.

She is also helping arrange animal rescues, although most of those dogs are going to the next town where they are being housed at the fairgrounds.

“This happened to us last year in June, but this is a lot worse,” Cori said.

Fortunately, where the Westfields live is within the city and the city is like an island right now, she said. The island has electricity, the major grocery stores are open and roads are still passable.

Schools, which started Aug. 17, have been closed for a week, Cori said.

The Westfields have been OK so far, but they are still waiting for the floodwaters to come their way from Houston.

“The sun is finally shining today, but floodwaters are expected to arrive in our area possibly tomorrow,” Cori said Wednesday. “It’s a waiting game.”

The Tribune reached out on Facebook to see if other local residents were affected by Harvey. Here are some of their replies:

Dianne Dunneback Wierenga: My nephew Dr Brian Davis an orthopedic doctor after working 48 Hours due to the fact his hospital was flooded and they were evacuating..... on his day off volunteered to help set up a medical facility and started seeing patients there. My husband and I live here in Grand Haven

Jim W Cook: I have a place between Grand Haven and Holland, MI. I come to the cottage every year of my life. I work in Houston, TX. I am in Harvey and all the crazy stuff going on right now! Please send prayers as I need them!

Leighlyn Bitner: I used to live in Houston, my old apartment had about 3 feet of water in it, the gas station my husband worked at is flooded, and my friend and his dog spent the night on their roof and got rescued by boat at daybreak the other day. As most have seen, they were on boats on the freeways. Fortunately I've heard from all of my friends and family, some have lost their homes, but we still have them which is what counts.

Judy Brown Morden: I was born & raised in Grand Haven. Lived in Spring Lake for about 3 years before moving down to Cypress Texas 2 years ago. We really appreciate all the prayers being sent our way.

Amy Beck Fredricks: My brother Andrew and family had mandatory evacuation Monday and are currently in Austin at a hotel. He graduated from SL and moved to Houston after graduating from Michigan Tech for a job. They are not sure when they can go home as the river isn't expected to crest until early Friday morning. It's a mess and unfortunately there are some who are deciding they can break into these homes! Awful.

Sarah Leak: My husband and I currently live in Houston, TX, but grew up in Grand Haven! Our families are all in the GH/Muskegon area. We moved down here in January 2009, right after Ike. We have seen the city flood at least 3 times but this is by far the worst yet!

Nance Messer Reaser Nagtzaam: Yes! are next door neighbors have a summer home here next to us their home is in Houston ... their home there is under 5 feet of water ... Carol is here now, Gary her husband had to be rescued by boat and will be here next week.

Charles Rouwhorst: Born and raised in GH/SL. Been in the Houston area for 23 years. It is truly as bad here as it looks on TV.

Reyna Orellana Masko: I have all my family and friends in Houston and have all been affected by the Hurricane. I currently have a GoFundMe account to be able to provide help to them and anyone else who may need help. I have friends in Houston who are forming help and rescue teams and will be taking donations directly to the shelters.