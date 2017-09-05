Today's forecast

A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.