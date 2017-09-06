Today's forecast

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.