Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8 pm. Temperature falling to near 43 by 10 pm, then rising to around 51 during the remainder of the night. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. West-southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.