Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East-northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East-southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.