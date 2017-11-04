Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Temperature rising to around 54 by 5 am. East-southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57. South-southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.